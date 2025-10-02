Bruins' prospect doesn't beat around the bush with training camp frustration

When training camp began two weeks ago at Warrior Ice Arena for the Boston Bruins, one question that was on a lot of fans' minds was which prospects, if any, were going to break camp and be on the NHL roster on Opening Night next Wednesday against the Washington Capitals.

The offseason moves in free agency from general manager Don Sweeney have limited the number of prospects that might be on Marco Sturm's roster. It was another free agency spending spree, where bottom-six additions will make it difficult for some prospects to break camp in the NHL.

One prospect who has had a lot of eyes on him is Fabian Lysell. The Bruins' 2021 first-round pick, 21st overall, has not made the impact in the NHL that Boston would hope he would have by now. Last March, after Sweeney's trade deadline fire sale, Lysell came up for 12 games to close out the season. He finished his stint with one goal and three points while averaging 13:27 a game.

There was some hope that his game had come around to translate to the NHL full-time this year, but with camp cuts coming, it appears that he'll once again begin the season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell explains how this year's camp has gone

Lysell has been dropped down to Sturm's Group B recently in practice, which pits players who are likely to head to the AHL. The 22-year-old didn't beat around the bush with how this year's camp has gone for him.

“It’s probably been the toughest (camp). I thought maybe how it was going to work out, or at least the opportunity was going to be a little bit different,” said Lysell. “But I’ve been working hard, that’s for sure. Every single practice, getting ready to play, so I’ll take that with me. But yeah, to be honest, it’s very disappointing.”

It makes you wonder what the Bruins' plans are for Lysell. Do they see him as a big part of their future, or is he going to end up being another Boston prospect who doesn't live up to his expectations? By now, you would have thought he would be a full-time player in the Bruins' lineup, but Sweeney's offseason moves say something different. Again.