Bruins Prospect Responding to Healthy Scratch With Strong Performances

To say that the Boston Bruins season opener against the Florida Panthers was a complete stinker from beginning to end would be a major understatement. Multiple players struggled throughout the game and Boston fell into playing undisciplined hockey against the defending Stanley Cup champs.

After that game, coach Jim Montgomery made some lineup changes two nights later on Oct. 10 in the home opener against the Montreal Canadiens. One of these players scratched was young defenseman Mason Lohrei. What has he done since that game? He’s only been one of the Black and Gold’s top blueliners.

Mason Lohrei bouncing back from Montreal scratch

Over the last week, Lohrei has been one of the Bruins' better defensemen. Against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 12, he was on the ice with Matthew Poitras and David Pastrnak in overtime and the duo set up the Black and Gold’s best goal scorer for the game-winning goal, with Lohrei making the final pass sending Pastrnak in alone to pot the winner.

Against the Panthers on Monday at the TD Garden, Florida once again got Boston to play undisciplined hockey in a 4-3 win. Lohrei scored his first goal of the season in the second period to close the gap to a goal at 4-3 and he also picked up an assist. In Wednesday’s 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche, he picked up an assist on a first-period Charlie Coyle power-play goal. He also played a season-high 17 minutes.

Was Lohrei’s opener a good game? No, but he wasn’t alone. However, he took the scratch like a professional, whether it was intentional or not, and responded the way a pro does. He is one of the top six defensemen that Boston rolls out on a nightly basis, but he brings a strong offensive game at 5-on-5 and the power play. Giving him more time with the top power play unit is certainly something that could benefit a unit that is struggling. He’s young, but right now in his last four games, he’s playing like a veteran.