Panthers bury Bruins in early deficit with impressive four-goal first period onslaught

The excitement for the Boston Bruins to begin the 2024-25 season was real. Starting the season with the difficult task of playing the defending Stanley Cup champs on the road, the Black and Gold looking to kick off the new season on a good note.

The first 20 minutes were not what the Bruins wanted as the Panthers showed them that they are still the Atlantic Division's top dog with an impressive performance in the first period, burying the Bruins with a four-goal onslaught.

Florida erupts for four first period goals against the Bruins

Florida came out buzzing and had 14 of the first 16 shots on the net. First-year Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo got the start two days after Jeremy Swayman signed his eight-year, $66 million contract. You might think that after the season he had last season with the Ottawa Senators, he is going to carry it over to Boston. He still may, but you couldn't fault him much for the four Panthers goals.

Sam Bennett and Eetu Luostarinen scored just over a minute apart for a 2-0 lead before the Bruins answered with a Pavel Zacha shorthanded goal. You thought that Boston survived the onslaught from the Panthers and that Zacha's goal would shift the momentum. It didn't.

Florida answered with a Sam Reinhart shorthanded goal on a beautiful individual effort with 1:27 left in the period before Sam Bennett potted his second exactly one minute later. Florida outshot the Bruins 17-12, but it wasn't that close. Not even that close. Korpisalo was under fire and frustration was setting in with the Black and Gold as Trent Frederic and Nikita Zadarov took undisciplined penalties to give the hosts two power plays.

There was some thought that Jim Montgomery would make a goaltending switch between the first and second periods, but he began the period with Korpisalo.