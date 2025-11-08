Bruins' placing forward on IR gives surging forward an opportunity in Boston

It has been nine days since Boston Bruins first-line center Elias Lindholm suffered a lower-body injury after taking a big hit from Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway. When it happened and you saw Lindholm's reaction and inability to get off the ice right away, you knew this was going to be an injury that cost him a good amount of time.

After the game, head coach Marco Sturm said that he was going to be out a while, and then, after he got an MRI, the results revealed what Sturm and the organization thought they would: he wouldn't go into details as to what the injury was or the results of the MRI. Sturm said that Lindholm was going to be out week-to-week.

Forward John Beecher left the game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in the Black and Gold's 3-2 overtime victory with an injury. There is no clarity of the injury early on Saturday morning. The Providence Bruins went to Cleveland to play the Monsters in an American Hockey League (AHL) game on Friday night, and missing was forward Alex Steeves. There was a reason, and it was revealed on Saturday morning.

Bruins place Elias Lindholm on IR and call up Alex Steeves

The Bruins flew to Toronto to play the Maple Leafs on Saturday night, and early Saturday morning, the club announced that Lindholm was moved to injured reserve and Alex Steeves, who played for the Maple Leafs last year, was called up.

Steeves played in 14 games for Toronto the last four years, including seven last year with a goal and two points. This season for the P-Bruins, he has three goals and five assists in nine games before being recalled. Whether or not he plays in the game in his return to Toronto remains to be seen, but Lindholm ending up on IR was not surprising.