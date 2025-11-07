Through the first month of the season, the Boston Bruins have dealt with injuries on defense and with their forwards. First, it was defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who left the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks, and he missed a good amount of time, and the Black and Gold went on a losing streak.

Last Thursday night, center Elias Lindholm took a heavy hit at center ice from Jordan Greenway and left with his own lower-body injury. He has been ruled out week-to-week by head coach Marco Sturm, leaving the Bruins down one key player. The last thing they can afford is another injury, and that was the case against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night at the TD Garden.

Bruins lose forward to injury against Senators

Forward John Beecher left early in the game against Ottawa, and during the second period, it was announced that he was not returning to the game with a lower-body injury. That is a big blow, as he has been playing well as of late in the lineup and has been one of Sturm's better penalty killers. His loss leaves them short a forward for the rest of the game.

UPDATE: Johnny Beecher (upper-body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 7, 2025

While Beecher was lost for the night, the Bruins appeared to have dodged a big injury later in the second period. Defenseman Andrew Peeke has been hit with a hard check at the Senators' blueline in front of the Boston bench. He was leaning over the boards to the Boston bench after the hit as the game went to a TV timeout. After the timeout, Peeke made his way down the runway to the locker room for an undisclosed injury.

Whether or not he was directed there by the spotter isn't known, to he was treated for a potential concussion. The good news was that he returned later in the period and finished it out.