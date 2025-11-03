Bruins coach Marco Sturm gives huge Elias Lindholm injury update

It has been four days since Boston Bruins first-line center Elias Lindholm took a heavy hit at center ice from Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway. It was in the second period of last Thursday night's 4-3 overtime win over their division rivals from Western New York when the injury occurred.

You knew it wasn't going to be good news when you saw Lindholm needing help to get off the ice as soon as the injury occurred. After the game, head coach Marco Sturm said that his top center would be sidelined week-to-week. He went for an MRI on Friday, and on Monday, the Black and Gold's head coach gave an injury update, and it went as expected.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm gives Elias Lindholm injury update

Boston was back at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday for practice after having Sunday completely off. They hit the road for a game on Tuesday night on Long Island against the New York Islanders, but will do it without Lindholm. Sturm said that the results revealed what they thought they would and that he is still week-to-week. He would not disclose what the injury actually was and what the results revealed, according to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Sturm said Elias Lindholm out week to week. MRI revealed what the team suspected, but the coach did not disclose what those suspicions were. — steve conroy (@conroyherald) November 3, 2025

According to Belle Fraser, Marat Khusnutdinov was back centering the top line between Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak in practice on Monday. He centered that line on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Bruins' 2-1 victory. He was moved up to the top line against Buffalo and responded with the game-winning overtime goal.

How the Bruins go about getting through Lindholm's injury remains to be seen, but it appears they will stay with what is working with Khusnutdinov centering the top line. If it's not broke, don't fix it, and we'll see just how long this line can last in the next couple of weeks.