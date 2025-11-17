Bruins place former first round pick on waivers as roster shakeup continues

Two years ago, it seemed like youngster John Beecher was going to carve out a role in the bottom-six for the Boston Bruins for years to come. He had a good 2023-24 season after he came up and played in 58 games with seven goals and 10 points.

In the playoffs, he started the first round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an early goal in what turned into a seven-game series that ended with a David Pastrnak overtime goal in Game 7. He averaged just under 11 minutes a game and won 47% of faceoffs in 12 games that spring.

Last season, he was a regular in the lineup for the Black and Gold in what was a season that saw numerous changes, with former coach Jim Montgomery fired and interim coach Joe Sacco leaving following the season for the New York Rangers. He averaged over 11 minutes a night with three goals and eight assists. He saw his face-off percentage improve to 52%. He was also a key penalty killer.

Bruins place John Beecher on waivers

After practice on Monday at Warrior Ice Arena, it sounded like some roster moves were coming for the Bruins, after Beecher was not on the ice for practice. In the afternoon, the Bruins announced that he was placed on waivers for assignment to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Beecher, a first-round pick of the Bruins, was re-signed over the offseason, but it was hard to see where he would fit in with the current roster and all the additions GM Don Sweeney made for the bottom six of the lineup. In six games this year, he has one goal.

Now it's a wait-and-see for the Bruins if Beecher ends up clearing waivers or someone claims him. It wouldn't be surprising if someone claimed him and tried to give him a fresh start somewhere else. If not, he'll head to Providence. As for the rest of the roster, the shakeups continue with all the injuries Boston is dealing with.