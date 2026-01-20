Bruins need a 1C, and this Rangers player could be it

The Boston Bruins seemingly struck out on a major trade target on Sunday night. When news broke that the Calgary Flames had traded defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights, Boston fans were left wondering what happened.

That situation is now quickly fading in the rearview. While the news was disappointing, the move could be a blessing, as my colleague Scott Roche noted. In particular, that blessing stems from the fact that the Bruins are now in a position to address one of the club’s major needs: A top-line center.

While Rasmus Andersson would have certainly been a great addition, the Bruins don’t really need a top-pairing blueliner. The team already has one in Charlie McAvoy. The issue here lies in addressing the need for a 1C who could play with David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie. Coach Marco Sturm has tried various options, but none have really stuck.

That’s why targeting New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck could be a solid move. The Blueshirts’ recent admission that just about every player on their roster is available should give Boston management plenty to think about.

Trocheck could immediately slot on the top line with Pastrnak and Geekie, giving the Bruins plenty of flexibility in their middle six.

Most importantly, Trocheck is the type of player who could fit Boston’s retool. He’s 32 and under contract for three more seasons. His $5.625 million cap is highly attractive. While he’s got a 12-team no-trade clause, there’s a chance the Bruins may not be on that list.

That’s why it makes sense for the Bruins to pivot and fill a clear positional need.

Cost of acquisition for Trocheck may not be that high for Bruins

The biggest question mark could be the cost of acquisition for the Bruins. Trocheck likely won’t come cheap. Plus, other teams could be making substantial offers to land Trocheck.

But as we saw in the Kiefer Sherwood trade, one thing is the ask, and another thing is the actual price tag. The Rangers are not really in a position to play hardball with other teams. New York has pretty much lost all of its leverage in negotiations by admitting their looking to “retool.”

That said, the Sherwood trade could indicate that the Bruins might land Trocheck for a first-round pick and a mid-tier prospect. The Bruins have two first-round picks this year and a couple of enticing prospects.

The Rangers, meanwhile, would do well to trade Trocheck, along with other veterans like Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin, as soon as possible. The longer they delay a trade, the chances are that the price will go down.

So, Bruins fans should keep their eyes and ears open. A trade could be forthcoming sooner than expected.