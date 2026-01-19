Bruins' Don Sweeney avoids trade disaster by correctly passing on major asking price

Over the last couple of weeks, the trade rumors have been flying around when it comes to the Boston Bruins. First, it was Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood, and then last week, the rumors were hot and heavy with Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

After all signs pointed to Andersson landing with the Black and Gold, general manager Don Sweeney tried to work out an extension, but couldn't. Boston backed out, and Andersson was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights must believe they can work out an extension, and if their history tells us anything, they likely will.

On Monday, another trade dropped, and this one involved Sherwood. He was sent to the San Jose Sharks for Cole Clayton and two second-round draft picks, one in 2026 and another in 2027. Sherwood was moved without an extension in place. Given the asking price, this is a good decision by Sweeney to pass on Sherwood.

Bruins Don Sweeney avoids another overpay for free agent to be forward

Sweeney should be lurking around in trade discussions as his team earned the right for him to potentially add soon. However, another losing streak before the Olympic Break could change the plans, but given the returns for Andersson and Sherwood, it was right for Sweeney to avoid paying for a player who could walk over the summer.

Now, there are needs the Bruins have, but staying patient will be key for Boston's GM. Multiple first-round picks are valuable to an organization that has never had a lot of them or struck gold when using them. They got lucky last June when James Hagens fell to the at No. 7.

If Sweeney is going to move a first-round pick, it has to be the right deal and one that sets his team up for long-term success. He's not in a position to make a deal for the sake of making one during what is a key retool currently happening.