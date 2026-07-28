Bruins must avoid going down a road that leads nowhere good with one prospect

As July comes to a close, things have been quiet- very quiet- when it comes to Boston Bruins prospect Matthew Poitras and what his future holds with the Black and Gold. The second-round pick in the 2022 Entry Draft remains unsigned as a restricted free agent. He is not arbitration-eligible just yet.

However, something needs to be decided before the middle of September, when training camp opens. A contract squabble with a young player is something that can hurt a long-term relationship between a player and an organization. Remember the Jeremy Swayman holdout? We're not saying that Poitras and Swayman should be mentioned in the same breath when it comes to contracts.

However, regarding Poitras, general manager Don Sweeney needs to decide. The reported offer is a one-year, two-way contract for $840,000. However, Joe Haggerty and Mick Colageo on the Pucks with Haggs podcast believe that Poitras is betting on himself and holding out for a one-way deal.

“I won’t be surprised if this turns out to be a one-year, one-way [deal] at a modest number in which Poitras, as Elliotte (Friedman) would say on 32 Thoughts, bets on himself,”Colageo said.

How does Matthew Poitras' contract situation end with the Bruins?

So here's the thing: the Bruins have two routes to go with Poitras: sign him or trade him. The latter would be tough, but if he can bring back a return that helps now and fills a need, it's something the Black and Gold should consider.

Poitras has done everything to prove that he's NHL-ready, but the Bruins make it difficult for him to make the NHL roster. Veteran depth signings to the NHL roster make it difficult for Poitras to have a job in Boston, something he had out of training camp in 2023 before surgery in February in 2024 shut down his season. Since then, he's been buried in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins.

Betting on himself is something that Poitras could do, and maybe he's right. However, when it comes to the Boston Bruins and giving prospects an opportunity, it's not always something that happens, and they move on from them. The best example is Fabian Lysell, who was recently traded to the Colorado Avalanche. Boston can't afford the same fate with Matthew Poitras.