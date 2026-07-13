Former Bruins first-round draft picks shipped out inks a one-year deal with new team

When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney selected Fabian Lysell with the Black and Gold's first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, it felt like a win that he dropped to them at No. 23. There was a lot to like about his game and he tore it up offensively in the Western Hockey League (WHL) before signing with the Bruins.

Once he signed, the question going into each season with the Bruins was when he was going to make his NHL debut. It felt like, at some point every year, he would get a shot, but that never came. After spending his entire time in the organization, except for 12 games late in the 2024-25 season, Sweeney ended up trading him to the Colorado Avalanche on June 27 for prospect Ivan Ivan. On Monday, he inked a deal with the Avs for one year, hoping for a fresh start.

Avalanche sign former Bruins first-round pick Fabian Lysell to a one-year contract

To call Lysell a bust might be a bit of an overreaction right now. You could make the case that the Bruins didn't give him much of an opportunity. If he goes out to Colorado and finds his game and turns into a 10-20 goal-scorer in the NHL, well then that would not be a good look on the Bruins.

In 57 regular-season games for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), Lysell had 17 goals and 25 assists. During his cup of coffee with Boston in 2024-25, he had a goal and two assists. The 23-year-old from Sweden has played at multiple levels since being drafted and has had success, just not in the NHL.

You have to think that Lysell is a depth signing next season for the Avalanche, but this is by far a low-risk, high-reward move by Colorado. They could have a diamond in the rough that Sweeney and the Bruins just gave away. If Lysell finds any success in the Mile High City, then things could become even more uncomfortable for Sweeney in Boston.