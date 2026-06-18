3 Boston Bruins who desperately need a change of scenery this offseason

Things are going to pick up and pick up quickly around the NHL with the Entry Draft next week and free agency beginning on July 1. Some trades have already begin to drop after the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night.

As far as the Boston Bruins go, there is a need for some change this offseason and a roster overhaul. Just how general manager Don Sweeney goes about doing that remains to be seen. However, there is no denying that there are some Bruins players who could benefit from a change of scenery. Here are three Boston players who could benefit this summer from moving on from the Black and Gold.

Fabian Lysell

Once the top prospect in Boston's organization, Fabian Lysell, the 21st overall pick of the 2020 Entry Draft, has struggled to find a spot in the NHL for several reasons. Whether it's that he's been blocked by veteran signings or the Bruins inability to let their prospects have an opportunity, he's been stuck in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. Sweeney has a tough decision to make with Lysell this summer. This feels like a decision that will determine his future with the organization.

Mason Lohrei

If there is one name that continues to be thrown about in trade rumors, it's defenseman Mason Lohrei. He was thought to be the centerpiece for a trade back in January with the Calgary Flames that would have landed right-shot defenseman Rasmus Andersson, but things reportedly fell through. Lohrei is a player that teams would like to have to try, and turn him into the player that Bruins fans hoped he would be. The danger with giving Lohrei a change of scenery is that if he goes somewhere else and has success, well, that's what should fear Sweeney. Like Lysell, this is a big offseason for the left-shot blueliner.

Joonas Korpisalo

This one goes without saying. It's clear that Joonas Korpisalo wants more playing time, but it's not going to happen in Boston with Jeremy Swayman locked up. There are reasons for Sweeney to move on from Korpisalo, including not risking losing Michael DiPietro for nothing. There are $3 million reasons as to why moving Korpisalo makes sense this offseason and going with DiPietro. All teams are looking for goaltending, both a starter and a backup. This feels like a now-or-never time to move Korpisalo, who was acquired from the Ottawa Senators two years ago as part of the return for sending Linus Ullmark to one of Boston's Atlantic Division foes.