Bruins' Morgan Geekie gives update that fans wanted to hear

It was a crazy ending to the first period on Saturday afternoon between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers. After the period ended with the Bruins clinging to a 1-0 lead, the situation room in Toronto determined that Pavel Zacha's shot with 33 seconds left in the period crossed the goal line and brought the teams back on the ice to finish the period.

Then things got really interesting when it was announced early in the second period that Morgan Geekie was not returning to the game due to a personal matter. That caught everyone's attention, but head coach Marco Sturm assured after the 10-2 win that everything was OK. Geekie missed the Bruins' 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night as well.

After a complete off day on Monday, the Bruins hit the ice at TD Garden in preparation for their game against the Detroit Red Wings later in the evening. The good news from team reporter Belle Fraser was that Geekie was on the ice and part of the third line with Fraser Minten and Alex Steeves.

Morgan Geekie gives wonderful update after morning skate

After the morning skate on Tuesday morning, Geekie announced that he and his wife, Emma, welcomed their son Max on Saturday and that everyone is happy and healthy. That's great news!

Detroit played on Monday night and beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-3, in overtime, and will be on the backend of the back-to-back. This is a game that the Black and Gold need to take advantage of a day off on Monday, while the Red Wings were grinding out a win. Geekie has 25 goals this year, but he has struggled, going scoreless in his last nine games. His last goal came on Dec. 20 in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks.