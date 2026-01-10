Bruins benefit from extremely rare and bizarre end to first period against Rangers

Late in the first period, and the Boston Bruins leading the New York Rangers, 2-1, at the TD Garden on Saturday afternoon, the Bruins were giving a power play on a Mikea Zibanejad tripping penalty. During the man advantage, the Rangers were whistled for a second minor penalty when J.T. Miller was hit with a slashing penalty.

Those two penalties gave the Black and Gold a two-man advantage, and they supplied a ton of pressure on New York goalie Jonathan Quick, but failed to score before the period ended. At least that's what everyone thought.

With 33 seconds left in the period, Pavel Zacha's shot was cleared off the goal line by the Rangers, and the puck came around to Morgan Geekie, who was stoned by a huge blocked save by Quick. The period ended, and the teams went to their locker rooms. Then they were called back out, something you never see.

Bruins credited with goal after period ended

As the two teams went back to their locker rooms and the ABC broadcast went to the studio, the NHL situation room in Toronto buzzed the TD Garden and said they had clear evidence that Zacha's shot went into the net before it was cleared by New York.

Both teams were returned to the ice to finish the period after 33 seconds were put back on the clock, and Boston went to a 5-on-4 power play with Miller still in the box. They failed to get another goal before the period ended and will begin the second period with 48 seconds of power play time.

The goal was Zacha's second of the period, with his first giving the Black and Gold a 2-1 lead after Marat Khusnutdinov tied the game shortly after Zibanejad opened the scoring early in the first period, beating Jeremy Swayman.