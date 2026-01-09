To explain how good Morgan Geekie was for the Boston Bruins to start the season, look no further than him still being tied for fourth in the league in goals after not scoring since December 20. The struggles continued for Geekie in the team's 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night, and Marco Sturm is attempting to fix whatever is wrong with Geekie's scoring touch.

“It’s going to be on my list for tomorrow, just to grab him and show him a few things,” Sturm said about Morgan Geekie. “Only him. He’s the guy who can get out of this.”



Geekie, who has 25 goals on the season, has not scored since Dec 20. @BOSHockeyNow | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/OFATvthRTi — Jack Studley (@jackstudley13) January 9, 2026

Sturm didn't just stop there in his comments about Geekie. It seems the first-year head coach thinks the team's leading goalscorer has to start getting into the dirty areas, and he used Viktor Arvidsson as a comparison to explain his reasoning. Telling Geekie to play more like Arvidsson, who has 17 fewer goals, seems counterproductive, but Sturm's reasoning is sound, according to Bruins reporter Jack Studley, via a post on X.

"“It’s definitely mental. What I do, and what I recommend him to do, is play like Arvy today. Why did Casey score? Why did Mason score? It was because of Arvidsson, and because he was around the net the whole night. Yes, he didn’t score, but that’s how you get out of it.“" Marco Sturm

Sturm's love for Arvidsson in this explanation gives a deeper look into why Boston decided to acquire him this offseason. Sturm and Arvidsson spent some time together in the Los Angeles Kings organization, and clearly, the coach developed a soft spot for the way the Swede plays the game.

Marco Sturm's advice to Morgan Geekie had a shocking Viktor Arvidsson twist

There are two lines of thinking when it comes to Sturm's admiration for Arvidsson. On one hand, Sturm will continue to use him in key situations, thus increasing his trade value as we approach the deadline and possibly giving Don Sweeney the chance to get another steal like one of the deals he made at last year's trade deadline.

On the other hand, Sturm's influence with the front office is a bit concerning. It's likely that Sturm was the brain that brought Arvidsson into the fold. If he is that much of a fan of the player, will he attempt to sway Sweeney into signing him to an extension instead of making a trade? It's clear that he wants Arvidsson around to help shape the culture he is trying to build.