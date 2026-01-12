3 Bruins' takeaways from pivotal win over Penguins

When a team scores 10 goals in a game, it is usually difficult for them to find the back of the net in their next one. The Boston Bruins found that out on Sunday evening at the TD Garden when they hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins in a pivotal game in terms of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Bruins scored 10 goals in a 10-2 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon at home, but had a quick turnaround just over 24 hours later, hosting the Penguins, who entered the game one point ahead of the Black and Gold in the standings. Boston passed them in the standings when they gutted out a 1-0 victory. Here are three takeaways after Boston improved to 25-19-2 on the season.

Puck luck scores the lone goal

After seeing nearly everything go into the net against the Rangers, it was a difficult night in terms of the puck going into the net and by Stuart Skinner. Acquired recently from the Edmonton Oilers before the Christmas Break, Skinner made 17 saves against Boston, but the only goal of the game that got by him in the first period was a little puck luck for the Bruins.

7️⃣1️⃣ SNEAKS IT THROUGH pic.twitter.com/mUjw7e5IKi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2026

Viktor Arvidsson was in front of the net, and as he was going off to the left side, he flipped a rebound back toward the Penguins' goal. The puck hit the post and then Skinner before bearly crossing the goal line. It was Arvidsson's ninth goal of the season, and he scored against his teammate last season with the Oilers.

Bruins power play struggled and nearly cost them

Boston's power play has been one of the best this year, but against Pittsburgh, it struggled big time. So much so that they had multiple chances with a 1-0 lead to get some separation, but couldn't do it. The Bruins went 0-for-6 and had the first five of the game, but struggled just to get shots on the net.

On the flip side, the Bruins survived Pittsburgh's lone two-minute power play in the second period and then survived the two minutes after with sustained Pens pressure.

Joonas Korpisalo stands tall again

Joonas Korpisalo got the start after Jeremy Swayman got Saturday's game and boy, for a second straight game, he was good. Very good. He made 27 saves, some very big ones, and looked confident after his strong performance last Thursday night against the Calgary Flames.

Korpisalo's two biggest saves were at the end of the second period when he stopped Sidney Crosby not once, but twice to keep the Bruins in front at 1-0. Yes, both teams were on a back-to-back, but a goal there by Crosby and the two points in the standings might be going in the other direction. Korpisalo stole two points against the Penguins.