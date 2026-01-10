3 mind-blowing takeaways from Bruins rout of Rangers

If there is one thing that the Boston Bruins know, it's that afternoon games and the Bruins never go well together. I'm not breaking any news here, but the Boston playing an afternoon game sometimes doesn't end well. They were hosting the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon at the TD Garden, and the second time this year, the Blueshirts were in town for another afternoon game.

The first time was the day after Thanksgiving, and the Rangers spanked the Black and Gold, 6-2. The last thing the Bruins could afford was another performance like that. Sitting on the outside looking in from the Eastern Conference playoff race, the Black and Gold set the tone early with seven goals in the first 40 minutes on their way to a second straight win after beating the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Here are three takeaways from Boston's win over New York.

Bizarre first period ending works out in Bruins favor

I mean, you never, ever, see something like this at the end of the period in the NHL. Never, ever. The horn sounded to end the opening 20 minutes, and the Bruins were leading 2-1. They finished the period on a two-man advantage and had a lot of pressure, but couldn't find the back of the net. Or so everyone thought.

What a BIZARRE ending to the first period...



The Bruins and Rangers both left the ice but turns out the puck crossed the line with 30 seconds left so both teams had to come back out of the locker room to finish the period 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zcIkDJQtLU — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 10, 2026

With 33 seconds left in the period, Pavel Zacha's shot trickled across the goal line, but it happened so quickly, and the Rangers cleared the puck off the line that the on-ice officials waived it off. After the period ended, the situation room in Toronto reviewed the play and determined that the puck crossed the line for a goal. The teams were brought back out to play the final 33 seconds, and Boston was leading 3-1. A truly bizarre ending to the period.

Pavel Zacha & Marat Khusnutdinov record hat tricks

Saturday's game was Zacha's 672nd career game. One thing that has been lost in his career is that he has yet to score a hat trick in his previous 671 games. He made sure to take advantage of his chance on Saturday against a Rangers team that gave up Grade A chances.

With the game tied 1-1 in the opening period, he broke into the Rangers zone and took the puck wide to the left, and after a New York defenseman fell down, he cut in and beat Jonathan Quick with a shot under the crossbar. He tallied his second on the power play late in the period, which was reviewed and called a goal by Toronto. He tallied his third in the second period.

Pavs is on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CjEBqHZw6T — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 10, 2026

Not to be outdone, Khusnutdinov also netted his first career hat trick. After his first-period tally, he took a pass from David Pastrnak in the second period, and he redirected into an open net. In the third period, he again redirected a shot, this time from Pastrnak again for an 8-2 lead and his hat trick. He added his fourth of the game in the final two minutes.

First career hat trick 🧢🧢🧢 pic.twitter.com/iSV2UcWHr5 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 10, 2026

David Pastrnak the playmaker

Pastrnak picked up six assists in the game, something you never see. He isn't scoring as much this year, but man, is he making some nice plays to set up teammates to pick up assists. His pass in the second period to Khusnutdinov for his second goal was a thing of beauty. After his five helpers on Saturday, he's up to 36 on the season.

The Bruins will have a quick turnaround and host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday 5 o'clock.