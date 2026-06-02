Bruins Morgan Geekie continues to turn doubters into believers

Over the last couple of seasons, several Boston Bruins have opened some eyes. One player who has gotten better with each season he has been in Boston has been Morgan Geekie.

His first season wearing the Black and Gold, he potted a career-high 17 goals after he was let go in free agency by the Seattle Kraken. That is turning into a decision that is haunting the Kraken. However, many thought that it was a one-year hit for Geekie, but it has been far from the case.

The Bruins had a 2024-25 season that they would like to soon forget. They ended up firing former head coach Jim Montgomery in November, only to have him be hired a week later by the St. Louis Blues. However, that didn't seem to bother Geekie, who became another bright spot in what was a lost season.

Geekie won the 7th Player Award last season after he scored 33 goals in what was a contract season. He cashed in over the offseason with the Bruins, signing a deal for six years and $33 million. That was a big payday for the forward, but many wondered if his production was going to slip in 2025-26. It didn't.

Bruins Morgan Geekie has another career-year in 2025-26

Geekie began the season on fire and finished the regular season with another career-high in goals with 39. He also had 29 assists for 68 points in 81 games. Just when you thought he would come back to earth, he didn't.

Twelve of his goals came on the power play to go along with 12 more man-advantage assists. He was a big reason for the Boston power play being so productive before the Olympic Break, but like the rest of the units, he struggled following the break. Geekie also had a career-high six game-winning goals for first-year coach Marco Sturm.

However, there were stretches where he struggled to find the back of the net for multiple games, which makes his 39 goals even more impressive. He went through a stretch around the New Year into January where he scored a power play goal against the Dallas Stars in the third period on a blowout loss in Texas, but that got him going on another goal-scoring heater. Sometimes it's just one deflected shot to go in to get the confidence back for a goal-scorer.

Morgan Geekie struggled against the Sabres in the playoffs

When it came to the Bruins first-round series against the Buffalo Sabres in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he went through his struggles at times like the rest of his teammates. He scored the most bizarre goal in the postseason when he lofted a puck from center ice toward the Sabres' net, where it eluded Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. That goal helped the Bruins win Game 2 to even the series.

However, it wasn't just his struggles at the offensive end that hurt Boston; he had a plus/minus of minus-5 in the six games.

Looking ahead to next season, what happens this offseason in terms of moves will dictate where he plays. Does he remain on the first line for Sturm or does he move around. Time will tell.

Morgan Geekie 2025-26 Grade: A-