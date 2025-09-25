New Bruins' forward on fast track to become fan favorite in 2025-26

There were not many additions this summer that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made to his roster in what they hope is a retool. The free agent signings are not going to move the needle much, except potentially making the bottom-six tougher to play against.

Some of the additions may end up working out and helping somewhat, but judging by the moves made, the Black and Gold's bottom six will be tougher to play against. Some grinders and players throw their bodies around. One of those players is Mikey Eyssimont, and if Tuesday night's preseason game against the New York Rangers is a sign of things to come, then it might not take him long to be a fan favorite in 2025-26.

Mikey Eyssimont will quickly become a fan favorite in Boston

Eyssimont was signed over the summer, and energy is what he brings to the table. He also loves to throw his weight around and is a prototypical NHL grinder at the bottom of the lineup. Against the Rangers, he powered a third-period rally from a 4-1 deficit with a pair of goals in what turned into a 5-4 overtime victory. First-year coach Marco Sturm was glad to see him get rewarded.

“It’s nice to see him get rewarded. He works extremely hard,” Sturm said. “What I like about him, he doesn't complain. He accepts his role, whatever it is, and tries the best he can. Guys like him, you always root for because he cares. And because he has not just grit, but skill. That’s something you welcome.”

Bruins fans got an up-close look at Eyssimont's play for three years when he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning. They are hoping they can get the player he was there and that Tuesday night was a sign of things to come. His career-high in goals was 11, and assists were 14 in 2023-24 with Tampa Bay. If Boston can get anywhere close to that this year, it would be welcomed production.