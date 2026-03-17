Bruins may have valuable trade chip thanks to Maple Leafs

One of the hottest topics surrounding the Boston Bruins is the controversial first-round pick obtained from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Brandon Carlo trade.

As it stands, the Bruins are on track to land the eighth-overall pick. That’s the current projection by Tankathon. That situation could certainly change. The Leafs could miraculously move up in the NHL Draft Lottery into the top five and leave the Bruins hanging.

But let’s assume the Leafs’ pick doesn’t fall into the top five. In that event, the Bruins keep it. And that could mean Boston might have a valuable trade chip on its hands.

Assuming the pick is a top-10, there could be various teams interested in landing it. Why not? Why wouldn’t a team that’s aggressively rebuilding push for that pick? Moreover, what do the Bruins have to lose by trading it?

If anything, the Boston could land some solid pieces in return. For instance, the St. Louis Blues might move their other first-rounders, the 20th and 31st overall picks, plus some other interesting pieces, to the Bruins in exchange for, say, the eighth pick, straight up.

Another club, like the Washington Capitals, might be willing to send their two first-rounders, the 13th and 28th picks, to Boston for the eighth. Of course, the Bruins would need some additional sweeteners to make it work.

These two ideas are just potential examples of what the Bruins could accomplish with the Maple Leafs’ first-round pick. It wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world to at least entertain offers.

Bruins could just hold onto the pick

The likeliest outcome here would be for the Bruins to just hold onto the pick. As it stands, the Boston would have the eighth and the 22nd overall picks in the first round.

That’s not bad. The Bruins could certainly add two more talented players to their pipeline. The club could easily target a forward and a defenseman, further boosting organizational depth.

But there is one caveat. These prospects might still be a couple of years away from having any sort of meaningful impact at the NHL level. If the Bruins are looking to accelerate their timeline a bit, trading the eighth-overall pick might not be such a bad move. It could yield a more NHL-ready prospect.

Then again, the Bruins could hold onto the eighth pick and trade the 22nd. Teams like Carolina, Montreal, or Pittsburgh might be looking to move up, even if it’s just a couple of spots.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens leading up to the 2026 NHL Draft. But one thing is certain. The Bruins have a valuable trade chip thanks to the Maple Leafs. As long as the Leafs don’t land in the top five, it’ll be a highly valuable piece.