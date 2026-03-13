NHL writer continues to link Bruins to intriguing offseason trade candidate

The NHL trade deadline was one week ago, but the rumors for players who were not moved remain hot and heavy. Nothing can be done until the offseason, but if the rumors are a hint of things that cold potentially be coming, then we could be in for some fireworks this offseason.

As is the case at just about every trade deadline, the Boston Bruins were linked to several players. In the end, general manager Don Sweeney did not make many moves, just two minor ones that bolstered the depth for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

One name that was a hot one but didn't get moved was center Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers. GM Chris Drury held onto him, but that doesn't mean he won't be moved over the summer. Of course, the Black and Gold were linked to him, and Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report listed seven trade destinations for him this summer. Boston is on the list.

Bruins listed as potential landing spot for Rangers center Vincent Trocheck

Yerdon listed seven teams, the Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Florida Panthers, as potential destinations. It's hard seeing a swing trade for Trocheck and giving the Rangers what they want, but never say never.

"The Bruins may lack an absolute No. 1 center, but if they can have a setup that involves a bunch of centers that can defend well and outwork opponents, that would make them even more of a pain for teams to play against. With Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha in place up the middle, adding Trocheck to that group would help make the Bruins black and gold a lot more blue-collar,'' Yerdon wrote.

"It's not as if Trocheck doesn't have offensive capabilities, but winning draws and slowing down opposing scorers is where he thrives, and that style of game is how coach Marco Sturm has helped resurrect the Bruins this season.''

Call me crazy, but it feels like Sweeney would try to swing higher than Trocheck this summer if he were to make a trade. Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues feels like a player that Sweeney would really try to get rather than Trocheck. Anything is possible, but expect the link to be there, especially if Boston misses the playoffs.