3 Boston Bruins takeaways from pivotal road win over Capitals

The Boston Bruins began a crucial three-game road trip on Saturday afternoon against the Washington Capitals, clinging to the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Given the recent road troubles, it was vital to get two points against a team that is chasing them in the standings.

After falling behind twice, the Bruins rallied both times to force overtime and eventually won in a shootout when Fraser Minten scored in the ninth round for the only goal of the marathon shootout. Here are three takeaways after Boston's first road win since Jan. 17.

Charlie McAvoy scoring machine

Washington opened the scoring early in the second period before the Bruins answered. Charlie McAvoy's shot from the point fluttered, literally, from the blue line and by Logan Thompson. It was a shot that you rarely see, but it went in.

Charlie went to the knuckle puck 👊 pic.twitter.com/WuRhKOBCbT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 14, 2026

The Capitals again took the lead, this time early in the third period, but midway through the period, the Black and Gold tied it stunningly. McAvoy was along the boards deep in the Caps' end, and the puck made its way to Pavel Zacha at the point. He fired a wrist shot toward the net that McAvoy tipped past Thompson. It was a huge goal and a great tip from a defenseman in front of the net. Just like they drew it up.

Bruins penalty kill answers the call

With the game tied 2-2 late in the third period, the Bruins were called for two minor penalties. I know that surprises you this year, right? First, it was Nikita Zadorov called for boarding, and the Black and Gold killed the penalty.

Then Hampus Lindholm was whistled for holding, and once again, Boston killed the power play. For the afternoon, the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3, with the last two kills being huge. The power play is struggling for the Black and Gold, but the penalty kill remains strong.

Bruins have perfect beginning to key road trip

To say that this is a big road trip is an understatement. If the Bruins are going to get into the playoffs, they are going to have to beat teams away from the TD Garden. Marco Sturm's team will head to New Jersey to play the Devils on Monday night before a tough back-to-back on Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens for the final meeting between the two rivals.

After returning home to play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night, Boston will hit the road next Saturday night for a battle with the Detroit Red Wings. The next week could be either a big step toward a playoff berth or crush their hopes.