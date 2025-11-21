Bruins' Marco Sturm lineup creates interesting all-new first line against Kings

Injuries are piling up around the NHL early in the season. Nobody knows that more than the Boston Bruins. They are still currently without center Elias Lindholm (who is on their four-game road trip) and defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who they'll be without for an undetermined amount of time after taking a puck to the face in Montreal on Saturday night.

Boston is also missing forward Casey Mittlestadt and Viktor Arvidsson, who were placed in injured reserve earlier this week. It has left head coach Marco Sturm scrambling to mix and match his line, looking to find any kind of offense, which has been hard to come by.

After a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night to begin their trip, the Bruins will visit the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night, and it appears that Sturm is making some changes to his lines.

Bruins shifting around lines against Kings

At the Bruins skate on Friday morning, and according to team reporter Belle Fraser, Sturm is mixing things up by putting together a first-line of Matej Blumel, Pavel Zacha, and David Pastrnak. It would be an all-Czechia line.

Bruins practice lines:



Blümel-Zacha-Pastrnak

Steeves-Khusnutdinov-Geekie

Jeannot-Minten-Kastelic

Tufte-Kuraly-Eyssimont

E. Lindholm



Zadorov-Aspirot

H. Lindholm-Jokiharju

Lohrei-Peeke

Callahan



Swayman

Korpisalo — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) November 21, 2025

Marat Khusnutdinov had taken over Lindholm's spot on the top line with Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, but things have gone stale enough that Sturm makes some changes in Los Angeles. Zacha has been the subject of trade rumors and will continue to be, but his value to this current Bruins roster and what he means is evident.

At the bottom of the lineup, Jeffrey Viel left the game against the Ducks after falling on his back in a fight with Radko Gudas and looked woozy. Riley Tufte, called up for the trip from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), was slotted on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eissimont. Mark Kastelic was bumped up to the third line with Faser Minten and Tanner Jeannot. A second line of Alex Steeves, Khusnutdinov, and Geekie will likely be rolled out against the Kings.

Sturm clearly is trying to ignite the offense, but expect some in-game changes if things don't go well early on against a team that is on a back-to-back.