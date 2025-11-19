Over the last couple of weeks, the Boston Bruins have been one of the hottest teams. They have won eight of 10 games by getting contributions from their entire lineup. If they are going to continue to trend in the right direction, then they are going to need production from up and down their lineup.

With all the injuries piling up, that won't be easy. The biggest injury occurred on Saturday night in Montreal in the second period of a 3-2 win over the Canadiens. Killing a penalty, defenseman Charlie McAvoy took a redirected puck to the face. He was able to travel home after the game with the team, but there had been no updates for the last couple of days.

That all changed on Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim.

Bruins give injury update on Charlie McAvoy

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that McAvoiy underwent surgery and there is no timeframe for his return to the lineup. It is likely going to be some time before he comes back, and that would be a big blow for a second straight season for McAvoy and the Bruins.

Charlie McAvoy has undergone surgery. No timeline on his return. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) November 19, 2025

Just how the Bruins go about surviving McAvoy's loss remains to be seen. They are not blessed with much depth in the organization, especially on defense. They brought up Michael Callahan from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the four-game trip that starts against the Ducks on Wednesday night.

McAvoy's injury is the latest in a string of injuries. Center Elias Lindholm is traveling with the team and hopefully will play in a game, while Casey Mittlestadt and Viktor Arvidsson are both back in Boston on injured reserve. Marco Sturm is going to have to navigate this stretch without his top defenseman, which is going to force some interesting combinations.