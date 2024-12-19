Bruins Making Some Interesting Lineup Changes Against Oilers

The Boston Bruins will be looking to close out their five-game road trip on a winning note. After dropping the first two games in ugly fashion, being outscored, 13-2, in two games against the Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken, they have bounced back beating the Vancouver Canucks, 5-1, and the Calgary Flames, 4-3, in overtime.

They will, however, face their toughest test on the trip Thursday night against the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers. They are a team with a ton of offensive firepower and the Bruins can ill-afford to get into an up-and-down game and shootout. Thursday afternoon, interim coach Joe Sacco announced some lineup changes, including slotting in the newest Bruin.

Oliver Wahlstrom to make Bruins debut against Oilers

Last weekend, the Bruins claimed New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom off waivers, taking their chances with the 24-year-old right wing. He met the team in Calgary ahead of Tuesday night's overtime win over the Flames, taking part in their morning skate. He'll make his Black and Gold debut against Edmonton.

Joe Sacco on lineup changes tonight's for the #NHLBruins game vs. the Oilers: "Wahlstrom will be in and Koepke will be out...Wahlstrom will go up with Frederic and Coyle and Kastelic will go back down with Beecher and McLaughlin."



More pregame reaction: https://t.co/quTp5iiKae pic.twitter.com/UQOP2HihBU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 19, 2024

Sacco said that Wahlstrom will slot in on the third line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic, while Mark Kastelic will drop down to the fourth line with John Beecher and Marc McLaughlin. Cole Koepke will come out of the lineup and earlier Thursday, the Bruins placed veteran forward Tyler Johnson on waivers to make room for Wahlstrom. In a surprise decision, Jeremy Swayman will get the net for the third straight game on the trip.

It will be interesting to see how Wahlstrom fairs in his Boston debut. Sacco slotting him in with Coyle and Frederic is the best spot for him to go in his first game wearing the Spoked-B. Coyle and Frederic have created a ton of chemistry over the last couple of seasons and at times, they have led the best line for the Bruins. Wahlstrom should have his chances against Edmonton if Coyle and Frederic play the way they're capable of.