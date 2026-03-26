Bruins made right call by keeping Hagens in AHL

The Boston Bruins made the right call by keeping top prospect James Hagens in the minors. The expectation was that Hagen would hit NHL ice following the end of Boston College’s NCAA hockey season.

That was not the case, at least for the moment. As initially reported, Hagens signed an ATO and will report to the Providence Bruins.

While there’s always the chance that Hagens could make his NHL debut this season, that wasn’t really the plan.

The idea is for Hagens to get valuable pro experience. But that experience won’t come at the expense of the first year of his entry-level contract (ELC). Signing an NHL contract now would have meant starting the clock on his ELC.

However, there’s no indication that the 19-year-old is ready for the Bigs. He’ll likely head back to college next season, making an ELC a needless venture at this juncture.

Signing an ELC means that Hagens can return to college next season without burning the first year of his ELC. Even if the Bruins limited Hagens’ NHL experience to nine games, the organization would only delay the clock one season.

Plus, there’s another even more valuable developmental reason for keeping Hagens in the minors.

Bruins don’t really need Hagens right now

The Bruins don’t really need Hagens right now. They’re in the middle of a playoff race. As such, there’s really no room for the former seventh-overall pick at the moment.

If Hagens were a bit older and clearly ready to contribute as a top-six forward, there could be an argument for bringing Hagens in now.

But the fact is that he’s not really ready to take over, say, the second line. In fact, there’s no telling if he could handle the pressure of such a role at this point. That’s why bringing Hagens into the NHL now would mean putting him in a more sheltered bottom-six role.

Is that really the best developmental path for Hagens at this point?

Is sticking a talented forward in the third line playing 10 minutes a night the best idea?

Then, there’s the pressure of the playoff race itself. Hagens’ performance would be unfairly scrutinized. If he hits the ground running, he could get praise for it. But if he failed to contribute, his confidence may suffer as a result.

That’s why the Bruins don’t need Hagens right now. If and when he’s ready for the NHL, it’ll be better to get him in the lineup at the start of the season. He can start in a bottom-six role and work his way up.

Yes, there will be pressure to perform. But that pressure won’t be magnified tenfold by the pursuit of a playoff spot and postseason performance.

Hagens will be with the Bruins soon enough. The club must sign him by August, 2028. But that’s a bridge that everyone will cross when ready to do so.