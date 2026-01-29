Bruins' latest roster move is a clear sign of bad news for injured forward

Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm left late in the second period against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night after looking like he was in some discomfort. At this time of the season, losing him for any amount of time would not be good.

He left with what the team labeled as an upper-body injury and didn't come back for the third period or the overtime in what was a 3-2 Bruins win. The overtime was short and sweet with David Pastrnak scoring off a feed from Charlie McAvoy just 15 seconds into the extra session. After the game, head coach Marco Sturm said that Lindholm was going to be examined on Wednesday. That just happened to be an off day for the Black and Gold, so there was no update.

On Thursday morning, ahead of Boston's morning skate before hosting the Philadelphia Flyers later at night at the TD Garden, the Bruins announced a roster move, which doesn't bode well for any Lindholm update.

Bruins recall Matthew Poitras from Providence

If Lindholm is going to be out for an extended period of time, and he was not on the ice for the morning skate, you knew Boston was going to need a reinforcement from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), and that was the case. The club announced that they recalled Matthew Poitras from the P-Bruins. It is nice to see him recalled, but it is clear insurance for a Lindholm injury.

Poitras has spent the entire season out of training camp in the AHL, and it's been almost a full calendar year since he has played a game in Boston. It was another free agency by GM Don Sweeney, where he signed a handful of bottom-six forwards, which blocked Poitras from making the roster out of camp. The emergence of Fraser Minten this year hasn't helped him either. However, now he gets a shot, and hopefully he can make the most of it if he earns his way into the lineup.