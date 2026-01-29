Boston Bruins News: Elias Lindholm injury, Hampus Lindholm, struggling Maple Leafs

Just when it seemed like the Boston Bruins avoided a major injury to defenseman Nikita Zadorov, they again have to sweat out another potential injury to another key player. This time, it is again center Elias Lindholm.

At the end of the second period of Tuesday night's 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators, Lindholm took a face-off at center ice just outside the Bruins defensive zone when he appeared to be in pain. He made his way to the Boston bench and went to the locker room. In the third period, it was announced that he was not going to return to the game with an upper-body injury.

After the game, head coach Marco Sturm said that Lindholm was going to get further testing on Wednesday. After playing back-to-back games and three in four nights, the Black and Gold were off on Wednesday and will go to the ice on Thursday, hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at the TD Garden, their final home game before the Olympic Break. Lindholm missed some time at the beginning of the season with an injury after taking a big hit from Jordan Greenway of the Buffalo Sabres.

Hampus Lindholm caps off special day

Seven hours before the Bruins and Predators met, it was announced that an eighth Boston player was going to the Olympics. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm was named as an injury replacement for Team Sweden. He celebrated by opening the scoring against Nashville in the first period when his shot from the point hit a Predators player and beat Juuse Saros.

“I have some really good memories playing for the national team,” Hampus Lindholm said. “Any time you put it on, it doesn’t matter what scenario, it’s such a cool jersey. Has so much history tied to it…It’s going to be a great honor to go there.”

Maple Leafs struggles continue

The Toronto Maple Leafs closed out a five-game homestand on Tuesday night with a 7-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. At the end of the night, the Leafs are eight points back of the Bruins for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot. They went 0-4-1 during the five games.

“We look at scoring as everything, and it’s not everything,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “You are not going to consistently win in this League by focusing on just scoring goals; you have to play the full rink, and right now, we are not doing a good enough job without the puck, that’s it.”

Remember, the Bruins hold the Maple Leafs' first-round draft pick this June, although it is Top 5 protected for last March's deal that sent Brandon Carlo there.