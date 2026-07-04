Bruins' latest reported target could solve a glaring need while fitting the team's core

The problem with being a successful team is that some of your young players perform so well that the organization can't fit them in when they are due for a raise. The Carolina Hurricanes don't want to get rid of Alexander Nikishin after winning a Stanley Cup, but the young Russian defenseman is an RFA, and they may need to send him elsewhere as a cost of doing business.

The Boston Bruins didn't seem like the most logical destination for Nikishin, but they have been one of the rumored teams throughout every step of the process. One of the Bruins' needs isn't a left-shot defenseman, given the logjam they already have, but adding a 24-year-old to grow alongside the rest of the emerging young core would be an asset too good to pass up.

The Sharks, Blues, Kings, Jets, and Bruins have been linked to Alex Nikishin. Per, David Pagnotta. @TheFourthPeriod — The Mug NHL (@TheMugNHL) July 3, 2026

The Hurricanes need to save some salary cap space while filling out the rest of their roster in hopes of defending their Stanley Cup. A massive contract for Nikishin would leave Carolina with limited flexibility to make moves for the rest of their roster, which is something that the analytical Eric Tulsky won't love. Is there a deal to be made where the Bruins give up some of their roster depth along with a future asset or two to complete the trade?

Boston already has to move out some defensemen to make the roster work for next season. Mason Lohrei seems like an obvious player to go the other way, along with potentially another defenseman like Henri Jokiharju. Bruins fans hate the idea of trading Nikita Zadorov, who has become a bit of a fan favorite, but if he could bring in a younger Nikishin, it'd be worth the swap.

Alexander Nikishin's high offensive upside

Nikishin's role with the Hurricanes didn't make the most of his offensive abilities, but there is a chance that he could take that on with the Bruins. He had 102 points over 128 games during his last two seasons in the KHL, but his 33 points in 81 games as a Carolina rookie and just 1 point in 17 playoff games lowered his value there a bit.

That doesn't mean he can't find that offensive touch again. He has a booming shot that the Bruins could utilize on the powerplay, and his puck-moving abilities in all zones are something that the team lacks.

After some early concerns about Don Sweeney's offseason, adding Nikishin to the left side of the defense would greatly improve the team's outlook. If the Bruins can come out on top in the bidding war, the future gets even brighter.