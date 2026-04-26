Bruins' defense corps is in need of a change, and Game 4 showed fans why

The Boston Bruins have made it this far with a roster that didn't seem ready to take the step of advancing to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While fans should be able to see the silver lining there and appreciate the experience the team is getting, it's hard once you're there to not wonder how the team could've given themselves a better chance of advancing through a few rounds.

Box score watchers would say that the defense hasn't been that bad, but Jeremy Swayman is doing alot of the heavy lifting when it comes to the team looking stingy. It is a disaster in the defensive end once the Buffalo Sabres get them pinned in, and while most of the blame can go to the defensemen, the forwards haven't exactly been Selke Trophy candidates.

The defensive struggles in Game 3 led Marco Sturm to swap Mason Lohrei for Jordan Harris in Game 4. Lohrei has been taking on water for most of the series in the defensive end, but in a blueline full of non-puck movers, taking Lohrei out caused some issues in the puck-moving department

The Bruins' first period collapse in Game 4 has been brewing all season. Swayman has been saving the team's turnovers and poor coverage all season, with concerns that it wouldn't last forever. Unfortunately, it stopped lasting in the first period of the biggest game of the season.

Boston's defense can't move pucks successfully, because of that, they hold on to the puck for too long, and when the other team puts pressure on them on the forecheck, they fold like a cheap suit. Even Fraser Minten's giveaway on the first goal is going to have people blaming him, but it was a poor pass from Charlie McAvoy that set everything into chaos.

The second goal on the powerplay was from a terrible clearing attempt by Hampus Lindholm, and Harris made an absolutely brutal decision to try and carry the puck on the third goal that led to yet another giveaway into the back of the net.

Mcavoy, Aspirot, Zadorov should be the only defense back next year — Nate Duffett (@NateDuffett) April 26, 2026

It's going to be tough, but the Bruins have to find a way to get out from under Lindholm's contract this summer. They should also move Lohrei for some assets while he still has value, and let Andrew Peeke walk.

They can keep McAvoy, Nikita Zadorov, and Jonathan Aspirot in a more limited role, while giving Frederic Brunet a chance to play in the NHL full-time. As for the rest of the defense corps going forward? They'd better hope the Toronto Maple Leafs' pick moves to six so they can get one of those defensemen in that range.

If this is the best the Bruins can muster with this defensive group, the team could be in for a rude awakening next season. If this is what they are going to look like in the playoffs, they're better off finishing out of the postseason in 2026-27.