Bruins knock out their toughest road trip early in the 2026-27 season

It has been a week since the NHL dropped the 2026-27 schedules for each NHL team. When it comes to the Boston Bruins, well the schedule makers didn't do them many favors, to say the least.

Boston will begin the season without defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who will be serving a six-game suspension for his slash on Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson at the end of Game 6 of their first-round series back in May. The first six games are not easy, with home games against the New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Utah Mammoth, and Philadelphia Flyers and road games on back-to-back nights against the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild.

As for McAvoy, he will return on Boston's second road trip of the season, which is arguably the toughest they face next season.

Bruins toughest road trip in 2026-27 coinsides with Charlie McAvoy's return to the lineup

When McAvoy returns, fans on the East Coast are going to have to stay up late to watch him make his debut. It'll be on the West Coast, at 11 pm. EST, against the fast-rising San Jose Sharks. That kicks off a four-game trip that looks like this,

Oct. 13: at San Jose Sharks, 11 p.m.

Oct. 16: at Anaheim Ducks, 10 pm.

Oct. 17: at Los Angeles Kings, 9 p.m.

Oct. 20: at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.

This trip to California is going to be a tough one. Sure, getting it out of the way in the first month of the season is great, but given the teams, well, it's not going to be easy. The Sharks are up-and-coming and should be knocking on the door of a Western Conference playoff berth.

Speaking of the Western Conference playoffs, the trip wraps up with three games against teams that were in the postseason last spring. The Kings and Ducks both made the playoffs, with Anaheim taking down the Edmonton Oilers in the opening round. Who saw that coming? What a brutal back-to-back. The trip wraps up in Texas against a very good Stars team in Dallas.

Boston fans will have to wait until the end of October to see McAvoy on TD Garden ice, but if the Black and Gold are going to be a team that makes the Eastern Conference postseason field, collecting some points on this trip is going to be necessary. It's all well and good that it's over with early, but it's daunting, to say the least.