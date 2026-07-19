Bruins need DiPietro to prove he’s ready for prime time

The Boston Bruins were determined not to repeat the same mistake this offseason. During the 2025 offseason, the organization allowed goaltender Brandon Bussi to leave via free agency.

At the time, Bussi was an unproven commodity. Most didn’t bat an eye at the situation. And we all know how that turned out.

That’s why this offseason, the Bruins weren’t about to make the same mistake twice. The organization was willing to ship out backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo in order to keep another unproven commodity, Michael DiPietro.

Like Bussi at the time, DiPietro has been unable to translate AHL success into an NHL track record. And that’s where the Bruins made a mistake last offseason.

While the organization is determined not to be fooled twice, the fact is that now DiPietro has to prove he’s ready for prime time. While DiPietro won’t be under pressure to take over the crease, he’ll need to show the Bruins he can spell Jeremy Swayman when needed.

That’s a crucial situation, particularly with this season’s 84-game schedule. Two extra games may not seem like a lot. But four points could be the difference between making the postseason and getting an early start on the offseason.

Bruins betting that DiPietro turns into Bussi

Brandon Bussi’s emergence has been nothing short of remarkable. His journey from being an undrafted player to a Stanley Cup champ is the stuff movies are made of.

And that’s what the Bruins are hoping DiPietro can turn into.

DiPietro was actually a third-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks. However, he has all of four games of NHL experience. His 4.42 GAA and .847 SV% are not really encouraging. But it’s those AHL numbers that make the Bruins drool with anticipation.

Last season, the 27-year-old put up a 1.91 GAA and .930 SV% in the AHL. Considering how wild the AHL can get, these numbers are nothing short of phenomenal.

That’s why the Bruins were willing to move on from Korpisalo. And if DiPietro can turn his fantastic AHL stats into solid NHL numbers, no one will be worried about the move.

Of course, no one really knows what the Bruins have in DiPietro. It won’t be until we see him on the ice that we’ll truly see if Boston’s bet pays off. If it doesn’t, the Bruins will have to figure out what to do moving forward.

Hopefully, it won’t come to that.