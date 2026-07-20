One stretch of the schedule could define Bruins 2026-27 season

The Boston Bruins got their 2026-27 schedule released last Wednesday, and there are some very, very interesting games and road trips for the Black and Gold. This offseason has been rather quiet in terms of big moves, so far, but if there is one thing that we have learned around the NHL is that the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division. There is no guarantee that they will get back to the postseason, despite the schedule expanding to 84 games for each team.

The season is going to start in late September and end in 10 days in April. In between, some games are going to be tough, and some stretches are going to be tough for Marco Sturm and his team in his second season behind the bench. However, there is one stretch that could be a stretch that could make-or-break the season.

Analyzing the Bruins toughest road trip in 2025-26

Now, who knows where the Black and Gold are going to be when the calendar turns to April? However, one look at the end of the schedule, and it is an extremely daunting task if Boston is in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Bruins will play their final four games on the road, all against teams that should be fighting for playoff spots or positioning in the standings. Here is the final four games next spring.

April 5: at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

April 7: at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

April 9: at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

April 10: at Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m.

That is a daunting stretch to say the least. Now, again, a lot will depend on where each team stands in terms of the playoff race. If a team is locked into a postseason spot, they might rest some players. However, if not, this as tough for a road trip to end the season as anyone could have.

Toronto is looking to do what the Bruins did last season, retool on the fly, and get into the playoffs next season, but that is going to be easier said than done. Buffalo is expected to be a team that gets back in the playoffs, and if they land Connor Hellebuyck in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets, good luck beating them.

Florida won the last two Stanley Cups going into this season and was hit hard by injuries. All they did was get healthy and acquire Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators. Then there is the Lightning. A team that is always in the playoffs under coach Jon Cooper and is very tough to beat at home. This is without a doubt the toughest stretch of the season for the Bruins in 2026-27.