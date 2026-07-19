5 Boston Bruins home games fan can't miss in 2026-27

Last week, the NHL released the 2026-27 schedules for each NHL team. On July 14, they dropped the Opening Night games, followed by each team's 84-game schedule. For the Boston Bruins, maybe the biggest games of the season are going to be the first six games without defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Next season, instead of 41 home games in the regular season, the Black and Gold and every other team are getting a 42nd game inside the TD Garden. There are going to be some must-see home games when certain opponents visit for different reasons. Here are five must-watch home games for the Bruins in 2026-27.

Sept. 29: vs. New York Rangers, 8 p.m.

The home openers, no matter who they're against, are must-watch games. That will be the case on Opening Night in the NHL when the Bruins will host the New York Rangers after the Florida Panthers watch as the Carolina Hurricanes raise their Stanley Cup banner at 5 p.m. The matchup with the Rangers will be a return to the TD Garden for former Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo after he was traded there on July 1. It'll also be a matchup for new Boston defenseman Will Borgen, who was also acquired on July 1 from the Blueshirts.

Dec. 1: vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado is always a draw wherever they go on the road, but this will be a special night with the Bruins raising Patrice Bergeron's No. 37 to the rafters. This is something that is well deserved, and he goes up one year after his former teammate and Stanley Cup champion, Zdeno Chara, had his number raised last season.

Jan. 5: vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.

It's a crime to Bruins and Buffalo Sabres fans that they have to wait until early January for the two Atlantic Division rivals to meet for the first time since Buffalo bounced the Black and Gold in six games from the playoffs in the first round in May. There was a lot of bad blood when the series ended, and expect it to carry over to the regular season matchups.

Feb. 25: vs. Washington Capitals, 8 p.m.

This is the second trip for the Capitals to the TD Garden, and it likely will be the final visit by Alex Ovechkin to Boston. The greatest goal-scorer in NHL history signed a one-year deal to return for the upcoming season after the front office improved the roster this offseason after missing the postseason.

March 30: vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Ah yes, the Bruins and Canadiens. What's better than a late-season matchup with potential playoff implications on the line? Montreal is expected to be a postseason team in 2026-27, and the Black and Gold hope to be. There could be some big points on the line at the TD Garden.