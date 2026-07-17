Bruins will honor Hall of Famer and former captain in December

The National Hockey League's 2026-27 schedules have been shared by all the teams. The Boston Bruins had some fun with their schedule release. They both did a normal post that showed the admin's notes app, and then a fun video that stated the Bruins' social media was on vacation.

What really got fans excited was the video's ending, featuring Hall of Famer Patrice Bergeron sweeping up the confetti. The camera then pans to the confetti showing off a date. If fans didn't put two and two together, then they missed that on December 1st, the Boston Bruins will honor Bergeron with the raising of his number to the rafters.

Bergeron Gets Immortalized in December

On December 1st against the Colorado Avalanche, the Bruins will be having their second jersey retirement, in as many seasons. Zdeno Chara's number 33 was retired during the 25-26 season, submitting Chara as the 13th member of the Bruins organization to have his jersey retired.

Bergeron will be the 14th Bruin to have his jersey retired. On top of getting his jersey retired, Bergeron was also selected to the Hockey Hall of Fame where he will be immortalized in the history books as well on November 9th, just under a month before his jersey retirement. Bergeron is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, immediately getting the nod as soon as he was eligible after retiring from the sport in 2023.

He is joining Chara (No. 33), Willie O’Ree (No. 22), Rick Middleton (No. 16), Cam Neely (No. 8), Terry O’Reilly (No. 24), Ray Bourque (No. 77), Phil Esposito (No. 7), Johnny Bucyk (No. 9), Bobby Orr (No. 4), Milt Schmidt (No. 15), Eddie Shore (No. 2), Aubrey “Dit” Clapper (No. 5), and Lionel Hitchman (No. 3).

From the outside looking in perspective, it will be interesting to see if Brad Marchand will be attending the ceremony, as the Florida Panthers are also playing a game. One would hope he will be able to get the day off to support a lifelong friend, or, in some other way, they will involve Marchand on the momentous occasion.