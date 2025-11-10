Next Boston Bruins Hall of Fame inductee is a no-brainer

Former Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara will be inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame on Monday. He will take his rightful spot in the Hall after his tremendous career with the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, and Washington Capitals.

He will be remembered for his time with the Black and Gold and being a part of them winning the Stanley Cup in 2011. They came close a couple of other times, but came up short. One of his former teammates who was part of Chara's run in Boston was Patrice Bergeron, and it won't be too long before he is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He was listed as "One player from each NHL team’s history with the best Hockey Hall of Fame case'' by The Athletic, and truth be told, it was a no-brainer decision.

Patrice Bergeron next Bruins player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame when he is eligible

When it comes to some former Bruins, it's not a case of not if, but when. Brad Marchand is on that list, but he is still active with the Florida Panthers. Bergeron is not active anymore, and Fluto Shinzawa listed him as the best case for the Hall of Fame from Boston.

"Bergeron is the NHL’s best defensive center ever by the measurement of his record-setting six Selke Trophy wins. He evolved into a power-play specialist toward the conclusion of his career. He did all this by playing 1,294 career games, all with the team that drafted him in the second round in 2003. Bergeron is a guaranteed first-ballot entry,'' wrote Shinzawa.

His career is one that will be hard to top, which makes it all the more frustrating on how it ended in 2022-23 with the historic postseason collapse against the Panthers after an incredible regular season from Boston. Chara and former Bruins forward Joe Thornton get their day on Monday, but Bergeron's time isn't too far off.