NHL schedule makers are making the Bruins wait for their revenge game in 2026-27

The NHL dropped the schedules for each team for the 2026-27 season, which is going to be an 84-game season. On Wednesday, the league dropped the home opener for each team, and the Boston Bruins are playing on Opening Night on Sept. 29 at the TD Garden when they host the New York Rangers.

When the NHL released the home openers for each team this upcoming season, the Bruins appeared on the list for the Winnipeg Jets (Oct. 2) and the Minnesota Wild (Oct. 3). That means after hosting the Rangers, the Black and Gold have a quick two-game road trip. They then return home for four games before heading out West. They have to play those six games without defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who will be serving a six-game suspension.

However, one quick look at the schedule shows that the Bruins are going to have to wait a good chunk of the season before they look to get some revenge on the team that knocked them out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round back in May, the Buffalo Sabres.

Bruins have to wait until January to se the Buffalo Sabres in 2026-27

The Bruins were a surprise to make the playoffs last season. What was even a bigger surprise than the Sabres making it was that they made it as Atlantic Division champs. As the first Eastern Conference wild-card, the Black and Gold drew their Western New York rivals and fell in six games.

It was a series that was there for the taking, but in the end, Buffalo was the better team and fended off the pesky Bruins in six games. However, if the Bruins want o exact some revenge, they have to wait a long time to try.

The NHL has the Bruins and Sabres matched up four times this upcoming season, but the first meeting isn't until Jan. 5 at the TD Garden. What is even more bizarre is that the second matchup isn't until March in Boston. Marco Sturm's team will make two trips to Western New York in the final 10 days of the regular season on April 1 (that's no joke) and April 7. It's a crime that fans have to wait until after the New Year for these two rivals to square off for the first time since May.