Boston Bruins to host Original Six rival to open 2026-27 season

There is going to be a new NHL when the 2026-27 season begins, this year in late September. The league is going to an 84-game schedule. Coming off a season where they were a surprise to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs before getting bounced in six games by the Buffalo Sabres.

However, going into a new season that is going to start a little earlier than normal, the Black and Gold will be a part of the NHL's Opening Night on Sept. 29. The league on Wednesday announced the home opener for each team, and the Bruins will kick off the season at home against an Original Six opponent.

Bruins to begin 2026-27 season at home against New York Rangers

On Wednesday, the NHL announced the Opening Night schedule. Boston will open the season at the TD Garden against the New York Rangers. That will be a homecoming of sorts for former Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who was traded to New York on July 1. That was a move to clear a roster spot for second-year head coach Marco Sturm to bring Michael DiPietro on board as Jeremy Swayman's backup. Boston will be without defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who will sit out the first six games with a suspension.

The Bruins and Rangers will drop the puck at 8 p.m. that night on ESPN. The very first game of the season will be hosted by the Carolina Hurricanes, who will raise their Stanley Cup banner when they host the new-look Florida Panthers. After missing the playoffs last season and not getting a chance to defend their two previous Stanley Cup titles, the Panthers have loaded up for the upcoming season this offseason. That game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPN. The final game that night on ESPN is the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Chicago Blackhawks.

The other games on Opening Night will be the Montreal Canadiens at the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Edmonton Oilers. Both games will be a Sportsnet doubleheader. The entire NHL schedule will be dropped on Thursday for each team. We know two other Bruins games, as they will be home openers for the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 2 and the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 3.