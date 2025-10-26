Bruins injuries continue to pile up with latest injured reserve addition

When Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm left in the first period of the club's home opener on Oct. 9 against the Chicago Blackhawks, everyone held their breath. Why? Well, the left-shot was returning from a knee injury last November that cost him the rest of the 2024-25 season.

After the game, first-year head coach Marco Strum said that the injury was not related his his injury from last year, which was a sigh of relief. However, he started missing games, which became a cause for concern. He missed Saturday's 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, and before the game, Sturm sounded like a return could happen at some point, possibly Monday night against the Ottawa Senators on the road.

On Sunday, the Bruins announced a move with Lindholm, and it is another setback for the veteran blueliner.

Bruins announce Hampus Lindholm on injured reserve

On Sunday, the Bruins announced that they were placing Lindholm on injured reserve from the hamstring injury he suffered on Oct. 9. In his place, the Black and Gold called up defenseman Jonathan Aspirot from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

This is the latest blow to Boston's defense after Jordan Harris, who originally took Lindholm's spot in the lineup, was placed on injured reserve last week. Now with a four-game week facing the Bruins, they are going to thin on the backend beginning against the Senators.

Unless something else happens in the 24 hours before playing Ottawa, the Black and Gold will roll out the same unit that they did against the Avalanche on Saturday against the Senators. It's not unusual to have depth tested early in the season, but this is too early for a team that is structured to play from the backend out. Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo are going to have more pressure placed on them.