Frustration starting to grow with injured Bruins defenseman

Two of the biggest roster additions the Boston Bruins got this offseason were the returns of Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm on defense. That's not saying much and gives you an idea of just how underwhelming of an offseason GM Don Sweeney had.

After playing in the season opener after missing most of last season with a knee injury, Lindholm exited in the first period of the Bruins home opener one night later against the Chicago Blackhawks with a lower-body injury.

He missed three straight games before returning last Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche on the road and played just under 21 minutes in the 4-1 loss. He didn't play the next night against the Utah Mammoth, understandably, on a back-to-back. He missed the first two games after the Black and Gold returned from their trip, and he missed his fourth straight game on Saturday afternoon in a 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm misses game against Avalanche

Before the game, first-year head coach Marco Sturm advised the media that he was not going to play against Colorado, and he sounded like someone who was getting frustrated. If you don't believe me, listen to him in the clip below from NESN.

Marco Sturm on Hampus Lindholm not suiting up today



"We thought another day or two ... we all have to be patient, unfortunately." pic.twitter.com/OmISAC1hTG — NESN (@NESN) October 25, 2025

It sounds like Lindholm will be day-to-day for some time. There doesn't seem to be an end in sight. I get it, both Lindholm and the team need to be cautious, but with Jordan Harris also out injured, that's forcing Michael Callahan into the lineup the last two games.

Boston's defense has struggled mightily early in the season, mainly in the defensive zone. They have made multiple mistakes have seem to end up in the back of the net more often than not. For a team that is not built to fill up the net themselves, defending at a high level is needed. Without Lindholm, they miss him in multiple ways.