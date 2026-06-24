Bruins' GM Don Sweeney made a crystal clear stance about any potential upcoming trades

Over the last three days, teams have been wheeling and dealing in the NHL. Specifically, teams in the Atlantic Division, but that doesn't include the Boston Bruins. I know that shocks some of you.

Not only are teams in the Atlantic Division, but also the Eastern Conference. The Washington Capitals acquired Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues in a major trade earlier this week. Let's not overlook the fact that the Florida Panthers acquired Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators, who, in turn, acquired William Eklund from the San Jose Sharks.

All of this shuffling is making things that much more difficult for general manager Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins beginning next season. The Buffalo Sabres have cleared some cap space for what you have to think is going to be a bigger move at some point.

Read More: Bruins announce free agent signing that hints another move could be in the works

As for the Bruins? Well, Sweeney met with the media on Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena ahead of this weekend's NHL Entry Draft. He touched on several different topics, including the trades that have happened already. He made it clear that the Bruins are looking to get involved in making deals.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney wants to join the play movement in making deals before the draft and free agency

“We’re eager to participate in (player movement),” said Sweeney, according to Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Ok, so there's eager to participate, and then there's not participating. The latter is what most Bruins fans expect to happen. If there are no major moves and Sweeney and the front office decide to run it back as is, well, that's not going to cut it.

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The rest of the division is making strides to get better, and the Bruins must do the same. Sure, they made the playoffs this past season, but they took advantage of the injuries the Panthers dealt with and those of other teams. That's not going to be the case next season. Boston has a need for a right-shot blueliner and a top-line center. That's just one need without trading what they have (i.e., Pavel Zacha) to create a bigger need.

The next couple of days are going to be for Sweeney, and if he stands pat, well, then things are going to get dicey in Boston.