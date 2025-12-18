Bruins give some concerning injury updates on key players

The Boston Bruins are hosting the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night at the TD Garden, and instead of having their optional morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena, they held it at the TD Garden. A change of plans from their normal routine.

After the optional skate, head coach Marco Sturm said that the Black and Gold were going to roll out the same lineup as they did two nights against the Utah Mammoth against the Oilers, including Jeremy Swayman playing in goal again.

As part of the crew that took the ice for the morning skate were several injured players who have been out of the lineup for at least a week. Sturm provided an update, and it wasn't a promising one.

Marco Sturm gives Bruins injury updates after morning skate

According to NESN reporter Adam Pellerin, Sturm said that all of the injured players who skated are still at least a week away from returning, with forward Viktor Arvidsson the closest to returning.

Joining Arvidsson, who was injured last week against the Winnipeg Jets, along with Jonathan Aspirot, were Michael Callahan, Matej Blumel, Aspirot, and Henri Jokiharju. Already down three defenseman, the Bruins claimed Vladislav Kolyachonok off waivers earlier this week. He joined the club on Wednesday and will have to wait to make his Boston debut. It is less than ideal that none of the blueliners are close to returning.

As far as the injured players go, Arvidsson is the one whom the Bruins would like to get back first. He had been playing well before he was injured. It has been up and down for him in his first season in Boston, but he seemed to be turning a corner. Sturm's comment also would point to a call-up from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) should another injury occur, as the Black and Gold continue their homestand before the Christmas break.