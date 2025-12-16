Bruins claim puck-moving defenseman on waivers amid injury woes

The Boston Bruins had a unique opportunity to supplement their defensive depth when Vladislav Kolyachonok hit the waiver wire on Monday evening. The Dallas Stars didn't want to part with their 24-year-old breakout defenseman, but the numbers game caught up to them. Nevertheless, the Stars' loss is the Bruins' gain, as Don Sweeney did in fact take the opportunity to claim him Tuesday morning.

The Bruins have a need for Kolyachonok because of their injuries to Jonathan Aspirot, Michael Callahan, Henri Jokiharju, and Jordan Harris, but they could also use his puck-moving abilities for some offensive help from the backend. While some might see Kolyachonok as a healthy scratch/seventh defenseman, don't count him out too quickly.

Any team in need of a depth defender with solid movement on the backend would be wise to claim Vladislav Kolyachonok, who was just placed on waivers. pic.twitter.com/kGzAihOLHe — David Castillo (@DavidCastilloAC) December 15, 2025

Stars fans cringed when they saw that Kolyachonok was hitting the waiver wire. The general consensus on Monday evening was that he wouldn't make it through, and they were right. While puck-moving is his strength, he also has an underrated defensive ability, as advanced analytics show. It leaves the Bruins in an interesting predicament.

Kolyachonok is a 24-year-old, left-handed shot. He is the same age and handedness as Mason Lohrei, who is making $2.2 million more annually and isn't as strong defensively. If Kolyachonok comes into the lineup, gives similar puck-moving abilities as Lohrei, but plays better defense, Marco Sturm might have a decision to make.

We've already seen Lohrei go into Sturm's doghouse once this season. If he falls for the allure of this new defenseman, it's possible that we could see it again, and Lohrei might become the trade bait to go and get the scoring winger that Sweeney has interest in.