Bruins get subtle warning from the NHL Network ahead of the 2026-27 season

Don't look now, but the NHL starts next month. That's right, the 2026-27 NHL season begins in late September for the Boston Bruins when they host the New York Rangers at the TD Garden on Sept. 29.

After a fairly quiet rest of July, after the free agency frenzy opened and passed, things could remain somewhat quiet in August before things really pick up in September. The NHL Network released its top 20 right wings for the upcoming season, and let's just say that the list is somewhat eye-opening.

NHL Network releases questionable top 20 right wings for the 2026-27 season

To nobody's surprise, Bruins forward David Pastrnak came in at No. 2 on the list for the second straight season, right behind Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, you could look at the rest of the list and think that there were some names missing and some names just way too high.

If you're the Bruins, you are getting a rather concerning warning ahead of the upcoming season, as 10, that's half, of the names on the list reside in the Atlantic Division. That doesn't take into account one big name missing.

Introducing NHL Network's list of the Top 20 Wings Right Now! #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/UknQLJfkbp — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) August 3, 2026

For those of you keeping score at home, teh other eight names on the list from the Atlantic Division are Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Brady Tkachuk from the Florida Panthers, Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens, William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel of the Lightning, and Lucas Raymond of the Detroit Red Wings. Missing from the list? Alex DeBrincat of the Red Wings.

As if Boston fans and the front office didn't already know, the Atlantic Division is going to be loaded with talented right wings. Having half the list from the division is just nuts. Pastrnak's value is rising with each passing season, and there will be more pressure on him this season as a team leader, but in the overall big picture, each division game is going to be big and very difficult this winter for the Black and Gold.