David Pastrnak adds another award to his illustrious career

Boston Bruins' right winger David Pastrnak added another feather to his cap, as the last awards from the 2025-26 season have been announced.

Pastrnak not only notched his fourth consecutive 100 point season, but he was also named to the NHL Second All-Star Team. It is his third consecutive season named to the Second All-Star Team, and his fifth time being named to the NHL All-Star Team, claiming First All-Star Team in 2019-20 and 2022-23.

David Pastrnak making moves in the league

Pastrnak skated in 77 of the 82 games this past season, notching the team-leading as well as career-high time on ice at 20:39 per game. If he had played in those other five games, there could have been a chance that he not only added a goal or two and even maybe 75 assists. Pastrnak scored 29 goals, while assisting a career-high 71 times, which got him exactly to the 100 points.

He is officially just the 18th player, joining the greats like Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, and Phil Esposito, to record four consecutive 100-point campaigns. He was ranked tied for seventh in the league in points and sixth in assists.

On top of the 100-point season, Pastrnak celebrated many milestones this past season. He notched his 400th goal, 500th assist, and 800th career game, all of which have all come with the Boston Bruins, who drafted him back in 2014. He led the Bruins in every single stat except for goals, which went to Morgan Geekie. On top of all the milestones, he also notched a career-high six-point game against the New York Rangers on January 10 when the Bruins scored 10 goals.

Pastrnak was one of the key factors that the Bruins were able to make it back to the playoffs this past season, and also showed during the season that he should become the next captain of the Boston Bruins this coming season, alongside the second-year head coach Marco Sturm.