Bruins gameday skate yields lineup change against Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins will kick off a three-game road trip on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. When the Bruins left on Monday after a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, defenseman Hampus Lindholm was accompanying his teammates on the trip despite being out of the lineup since Oct. 9.

After skating in a regular practice jersey on Wednesday, Lindholm again was part of the morning skate, but he was the extra defenseman, not paired with anyone. Following practice, head coach Marco Sturm said that his left-shot defenseman will miss a third straight game against the Golden Knights.

Bruins practice lines:



Geekie-E. Lindholm-Pastrnak

Zacha-Mittelstadt-Arvidsson

Jeannot-Minten-Eyssimont

Viel-Kuraly-Kastelic

Khusnutdinov, Beecher



Lohrei-McAvoy

Harris-Peeke

Zadorov-Jokiharju

Lindholm



Swayman

Jordan Harris, who has a goal and an assist in his first two games for Boston this year, will draw back in and be paired with Andrew Peeke. There will be one lineup change with the forward grouping.

Jeffrey Viel to draw in lineup against Vegas on Thursday night

After a good training camp and preseason, Jeffrey Viel has been a scratch in the Bruins' first four games. That will change on Thursday night against the Golden Knights when he will play on the fourth line with Mark Kastelic and Sean Kuraly. He'll take Marat Khusnutdinov's spot.

“The nice thing about him, he’s been around for a bit, so he knows,” Sturm said of Viel. “I was talking to him through the whole process, but I wasn’t really worried about him because his attitude was excellent, his work ethic was excellent.”

The 24-year-old played in five games last season for the Black and Gold. The 6-foot-1, 214-pound winger is a perfect fit for the Bruins' fourth line as he brings some physicality and toughness to the lineup.

“It feels good to be in. Obviously, just trying to follow what the guys have been doing. They’ve been playing pretty well. Just going to try to play my game there,” Viel said. “Some energy, some physicality. Just keep my game simple and help the team as much as I can. Get pucks deep in the o-zone and go from there.”

Vegas is coming home off a three-game road trip and are legitimate Stanley Cup contender under former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy.