When Hampus Lindholm exited the Boston Bruins game on Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, it was not good news. After the game, head coach Marco Sturm said that the left-shot defenseman was day-to-day with a lower-body injury and it was not related to his knee injury last year.

That was the first thing that popped into the mind of most Bruins fans. The knee injury he suffered on November blocking a shot against the St. Louis Blues on the penalty kill, ended his season. Thankfully, we're not at that point with this injury, whatever it is.

After playing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday afternoon at the TD Garden, the Black and Gold will take a trip out west for three games in four days. It begins against former coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, and the Utah Mammoth on Sunday. Before playing the Lightning, Sturm gave a positive update on Lindholm.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm expects Hampus Lindholm to travel on the upcoming trip

Lindholm skated on Sunday morning before they held a practice at Warrior Ice Arena, and Sturm said that he expects Lindholm will be traveling with the club out west. Whether or not he plays remains to be seen; however, the fact that he's traveling is a very positive sign.

Korpisalo v. Johansson today. Sturm said Hampus Lindholm will travel with the team “as of right now.” — steve conroy (@conroyherald) October 13, 2025

Another good sign that Lindholm might be returning soon is that they have not called anyone up from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). In Lindholm's absence, Jordan Harris has played in the last two games against the Buffalo Sabers and the Lightning. He picked up an assist on Pavel Zacha's first-period goal against the Sabers on Saturday night in Boston's 3-1 victory. He scored his first goal as a member of the Black and Gold against Tampa Bay on Monday afternoon.