When Hampus Lindholm was reported not to be on the Boston Bruins bench late in the first period against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at the TD Garden, the worst-case scenario popped into fans' heads. His knee injury from last year was reinjured.

He did not come out for the second period, and it was posted during the middle period that he was not returning with a lower-body injury. That sent more nervousness through everyone who waited for good news from first-year coach Marco Sturm after the game. That's what he provided, for the most part.

Sturm said that his left-shot defenseman was day-to-day with an injury that was not related to his knee injury that cost him most of the 2024-25 season. What a relief. With no practice or media availability on Friday, fans had to wait until Saturday morning's pregame skate at Warrior Ice Arena for an update.

Sturm said following the Bruins' preparation for their game against the Buffalo Sabres at the TD Garden that Lindholm was scheduled to skate on Sunday morning at Warrior Ice Arena. He did, and Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reported that Sturm said he remains day-to-day after not taking part in practice. Moving forward, there is only one course of action that the Bruins need to take with Lindholm until he's fully healed from whatever the injury is.

Bruins face a no-brainer decision on Hampus Lindholm injury

After what Lindholm went through last season, there is only one course of action for the Bruins to take at this point: keep him out of the lineup until he's 100%. I know that seems like I'm stating the obvious, but three games into the season, there's no need to rush him back. For anything.

Jordan Harris filled in for him during Boston's 3-1 win over the Sabres and even picked up an assist on Pavel Zacha's first-period goal. Through three games, the Bruins have given up five goals, and the defense has been solid. Harris is a steady presence on the backend who plays a simple game, something that fits right into Sturm's system.

Are the Bruins going to be able to play this way for their remaining 79 games? Unlikely, but with each win and with each point they pick up, it's giving Lindholm more and more time to heal. As fun as the start is, there's no need to rush Lindholm back just under a full week into the 2025-26 season.