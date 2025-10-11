Bruins coach Marco Sturm delivers Hampus Lindholm injury update ahead of Sabres game

After missing most of the 2024-25 season with a knee injury, it was a refreshing sight to see Hampus Lindholm back with the Boston Bruins in training camp. He played well on opening night in a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals. He was looking to continue the good start to the season at home on Thursday night when the Chicago Blackhawks visited for the Black and Gold's home opener.

Lindholm left the Bruins' bench during the first period of action. During the second period of Boston's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago, the Bruins' account announced that Lindholm was out with a lower-body injury. Of course, that started speculation about whether it was his knee again or a new injury.

After the game, head coach Marco Sturm said it had nothing to do with his knee, which he injured last year. With no practice or media availability on Friday, the next update from Boston's first-year coach was after Saturday's morning skate ahead of a home game against the Buffalo Sabres at night.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm gives Hampus Lindholm injury update

Following the Bruins' morning skate, Sturm said that Lindholm will skate on Sunday, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic. Based on the morning lines and rushes at practice, it appears that Jordan Harris, signed as a free agent this summer, will slot in Lindholm's spot in the lineup. He was paired with Andrew Peeke.

AM lines:



Geekie-Lindholm-Pastrnak

Zacha-Mittelstadt-Arvidsson

Jeannot-Minten-Eyssimont

Khusnutdinov-Kuraly-Kastelic

Viel-Beecher



Lohrei-McAvoy

Harris-Peeke

Zadorov-Jokiharju



Swayman

Korpisalo — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) October 11, 2025

"Just really excited, looking forward to it,'' said Harris about suiting up for the Bruins at the TD Garden. Probably be some nerves closer to game time. I have some family coming and some buddies coming. We’ll see who ends up showing up."

According to Sturm, Jeremy Swayman will be in goal after his 34-save performance against Washington on Wednesday night, and he will have Harris in front of him, living out a dream as a Boston native playing for the Bruins at home.