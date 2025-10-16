Boston Bruins News: Injury update, veteran praise, more

After a day off on Tuesday, after traveling from Boston to Vegas, the Bruins held a practice last Wednesday afternoon. When it was time to take the ice, all eyes were on Hampus Lindholm, and if he was out there, how did he look after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury?

Lindholm took the ice with his teammates and was in a regular jersey, which was good news. Following practice, head coach Marco Sturm said that his left-shot defenseman was still day-to-day and will skate again on Thursday.

According to Kevin Dupont of the Boston Globe, Lindholm confirmed that the injury had nothing to do with his knee injury from last year. There should be a clear decision about Lindholm's status for Thursday night's game after their skate in Vegas earlier in the day.

“It’s nice to be out there skating again. Get some team skates in and be with the fellas. It feels better each day.” Lindholm said. “I’ve been feeling great before injury and stuff, so I have a good feeling overall with the group, with my game, with Marco and everyone, so I am excited to be back.”

Hampus Lindholm impressed with Jordan Harris

In Lindholm's absence, 25-year-old Jordan Harris has slotted into the lineup and played well. The former Northeastern University standout has a goal and an assist while averaging 16:42 a night against the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning.

“He’s been unbelievable. Such a good player,” Lindholm said. “I think overall, we’ve been showing that Bruins hockey that we want to play. We just have to stick to it over 60 minutes every game, and we’re going to frustrate teams. It’s been fun.”

Thoughts and prayers to Nick Foligno and family

On Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that captain Nick Foligno was taking a leave of absence from the team due to his daughter undergoing follow-up surgery for congenital heart surgery. One of the nice guys in the league and a Bruins fan-favorite when he was here, thoughts and prayers go out to Nick and his family.